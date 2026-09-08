15-year-old with apraxia uses singing to chase his dream of auditioning for 'American Idol'

MADEIRA, Ohio — Getting the words out doesn't always come easy for 15-year-old Hunter Swafford.

For almost his entire life, the Madeira teen has lived with the neurological disorder apraxia.

His dad, Tim Swafford, said he didn't know much about apraxia when his son was diagnosed.

“Apraxia is where the words are trying to come out, but it’s hard for them to come out," Tim Swafford said.

Tim said Hunter's journey hasn't been easy.

He said Hunter has had to work extensively with speech therapy.

“He was told that he would never be able to speak until he was 18 years old," Tim Swafford said.

But there's one thing that makes it all go away: singing.

WATCH: Hear how Hunter is using his life challenge to pursue his biggest dream

Teen with apraxia uses singing to chase American Idol dream

Despite his apraxia, when Hunter sings, his words come out clearly, and the stuttering is gone.

“It’s unbelievable," Tim Swafford said. "It shows that the voice works in a weird way.”

Hunter said he's always loved how he feels when singing.

“(I love) being on stage and singing my heart out," Hunter said.

Hunter's been singing his heart out for years, mostly for fun. But now, he's going after something even bigger.

Hunter is auditioning for "American Idol." He recently made it through the first round, and later this month, he'll take on the second round, performing for show producers.

We asked Hunter about his reaction to hearing he was moving on.

“Shock and wanting to sing more," Hunter said.

Hunter said he's practicing every day for his audition.

He said that, no matter how far he goes, he hopes his story can inspire kids like him.

“I (hope) I show people that I can make (it) this far in this competition and I can do it," Hunter said.