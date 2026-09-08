Police: 18-year-old arrested as second suspect in shots-fired incident at Winton Woods High School

FOREST PARK, Ohio — An 18-year-old man has been arrested after he was allegedly involved in a shots-fired incident at Winton Woods High School, the Forest Park Police Department said.

Police said that Cincere Anjae-Malik Cooper is charged with one count of inducing panic, one count of illegal conveyance and possession of a deadly weapon upon school grounds, one count of improper discharge of a firearm, one count of felonious assault and one count of aggravated burglary — all felony charges.

Cooper was arrested Tuesday by Forest Park detectives with the assistance of the Cincinnati Police Fugitive Task Force.

Winton Woods Superintendent Steve Denny and Forest Park Police Lt. Adam Pape said on Tuesday, Sept. 1, that shots were fired at the Winton Woods North Campus Athletic Building around 6:30 p.m., but no one was injured. The shots fired caused the high school to be immediately placed in a lockdown, but it was quickly lifted.

Police said Cooper is the "remaining suspect" from the Sept. 1 incident. Cooper's arrest comes after a teen was previously arrested and charged for the incident.

The teen, who is a Winton Woods High School student, turned himself in last week and was taken to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center. The teen was charged with inducing panic, illegal conveyance and possession of a deadly weapon upon school grounds, improper discharge of a firearm and felonious assault, according to Forest Park police.

Cooper was transported to and is currently being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center.