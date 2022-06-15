Watch
1 injured in Madeira house explosion

Rescue crews say one man is in serious condition after his home exploded. Duke Energy is assessing the situation.
Posted at 6:35 AM, Jun 15, 2022
MADEIRA, Ohio — One man is in serious condition after his Madeira home exploded early Wednesday morning.

Around 1:30 a.m. firefighters responded to the 6500 block of Apache Circle for a natural gas leak and structure fire. When they arrived, they discovered the home was barely standing after an explosion and one person was trapped under the rubble.

The Urban Search and Rescue Team along with firefighters were able to rescue a man trapped inside the basement.

"The back side of the structure is completely blown out," Madeira Fire Chief Steve Oughterson said. "There's nothing supporting the roof, there's nothing supporting the basement. So, guys had to tunnel their way in and package the patient and brought him out."

The man is suffering from burns and scrapes, the chief said.

None of the surrounding homes were damaged and Duke Energy is assessing the natural gas situation.

