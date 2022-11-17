Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyLoveland

Actions

Update expected in 44-year-old cold case of murdered UC student

Police: Cheryl Thompson was killed in 1978
Watch the latest headlines from WCPO 9 Cincinnati any time.
Cheryl Thompson
Posted at 7:37 AM, Nov 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-17 07:37:22-05

LOVELAND, Ohio — Detectives could be close to solving the decades old murder case of a 19-year-old University of Cincinnati student.

Cheryl Thompson was reported missing on March 25, 1978, by her family after she failed to return home from an Oakley disco. On April 8, her body was discovered on the banks of the Little Miami River in Loveland.

According to the Ohio Attorney General's office, Thompson was strangled to death and showed signs of blunt trauma to her head.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters is scheduled hold a press conference on the cold case at 1 p.m. Thursday.

WCPO will be at the press conference and will provide an update once new information becomes available.

Anyone with additional information or questions regarding the death of Cheryl Thompson is asked to submit a tip on the Ohio Attorney General's website.

Chery Thompson.jpg
Cheryl-Thompson.jpg

READ MORE
Police arrest 27-year-old for 2015 cold case murder in College Hill
40-year-old cold case solved: Hawaii man charged for 1982 murder of 15-year-old in California
Meet the group that works to crack transgender cold cases

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News Headlines

More local news:
Here's when and where to get Freestore Foodbank Thanksgiving meal assistance 1 in critical condition after fire in Northside Friend remembers good Samaritan for giving back, taking him in

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Watch 9 First Warning Weather 24/7 - FREE!