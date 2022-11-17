Update expected in 44-year-old cold case of murdered UC student

LOVELAND, Ohio — Detectives could be close to solving the decades old murder case of a 19-year-old University of Cincinnati student.

Cheryl Thompson was reported missing on March 25, 1978, by her family after she failed to return home from an Oakley disco. On April 8, her body was discovered on the banks of the Little Miami River in Loveland.

According to the Ohio Attorney General's office, Thompson was strangled to death and showed signs of blunt trauma to her head.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters is scheduled hold a press conference on the cold case at 1 p.m. Thursday.

WCPO will be at the press conference and will provide an update once new information becomes available.

Anyone with additional information or questions regarding the death of Cheryl Thompson is asked to submit a tip on the Ohio Attorney General's website.

