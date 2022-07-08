NWS confirms EF1 tornado hit Loveland during Wednesday's severe weather

LOVELAND, Ohio — The National Weather Service confirmed a third tornado touched down when severe weather made its way through the Tri-State Wednesday afternoon.

An NWS damage survey team determined an EF1 tornado caused damage in the Belle Meade Farms neighborhood near Loveland. An EF1 is defined as a weak tornado with wind speeds between 86 and 110 miles per hour. This tornado's estimated maximum wind speed is 95 mph.

The tornado is believed to have touched down near the intersection of Oriskany Drive and Almahurst Lane at around 2:57 p.m. Wednesday. Damage consistent with an EF1 tornado continues along the shore of the community lake. The tornado traveled 3/4 of a mile, with a maximum path width of 100 yards. The last evidence of tornado damage was found along Harper Lane.

Trees were uprooted or snapped and fences, roofs and siding were damaged during the storm. Straight line winds cause additional damage from Branch Hill-Guinea Pike to OH-28.

The NWS determined an EF2 tornado touched down in Goshen, causing significant damage to homes and businesses. The Goshen tornado reached maximum wind speeds of 130 mph, traveled 2.5 miles and cut a swath 750 yards wide, the NWS said.

An EF1 tornado also hit the Lake Lorelei area in Brown County, traveling more than 3 miles with a maximum width of 250 yards.

