NWS: EF1 tornado confirmed in Lake Lorelei, separate from Goshen tornado

Goshen residents are dealing with the aftermath of the EF2 tornado that swept through the township on Wednesday. The tornado had winds estimated between 111 mph and 135 mph.
Posted at 3:45 PM, Jul 07, 2022
LAKE LORELEI, Ohio — The National Weather Service has confirmed that an EF1 tornado hit the Lake Lorelei area in Brown County on Wednesday.

The NWS conducted a storm survey in the area on Thursday and said the damage in the area is consistent with a tornado with an EF1 rating.

An EF1 tornado is defined as a weak tornado with winds of 86 to 110 mph.

Lake Lorelei is a gated community just west of the village of Fayetteville, Ohio and is roughly 15 miles east of Goshen, Ohio.

The tornado confirmed in Lake Lorelei is different from the EF2 tornado the NWS said hit Goshen on Wednesday afternoon. The EF2 tornado in Goshen hit 130 mph at its strongest, traveled 2.5 miles from Newtonsville to Pleasant Plain and spanned 750 yards wide. Goshen has declared a state of emergency and Duke Energy said power will likely be out in the region for days.

The NWS has not released its full report on the tornado in Lake Lorelei, so it's still unclear how large that tornado was or how high the wind speeds became.

If time permits, the NWS said they will also try to survey damage in Villa Hills, KY to determine whether damage there was the result of a third tornado. Northern Kentucky made up a large amount of the over 100,000 power outages experienced in the Tri-State during powerful storms on Wednesday.

As of Thursday afternoon, tens of thousands of people in the Tri-State remained without power.

