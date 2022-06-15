'All she has is literally the clothes on her back': Loveland family searches for missing 23-year-old

LOVELAND, Ohio — Loveland police are searching for a 23-year-old last seen early Sunday morning.

Alicia Kenny was reported missing June 12 after her family said she took a walk from her Loveland home. Police said she was last seen in the early morning hours on Loveland Madeira Road in Symmes Township.

Kenny's mother, Marcy, said her daughter is never without her backpack, which a delivery driver found and turned in to police later Sunday. Her cellphone, wallet and Bible were inside the bag.

"All she has is literally the clothes on her back," Marcy Kenny said. "Without that backpack, she has absolutely nothing. And I honestly ... we can't think of any scenario where she would have put the backpack down and walked away willingly."

Kenny is 5-foot-1 and 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt, dark capris and sandals.

Marcy Kenny said the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations is involved in the investigation.

"The investigative team came today to get something that would have her DNA on it. In case she's found, they want to be prepared," Marcy Kenny said. "And just the thought of that takes us to a very deep and dark place that we try hard to avoid. The storms that hit last night, if she was out there alone ... that's a very painful thought."

Anyone who might see Kenny or knows where she could be is asked to call 911 or Northeast Communications at 513-677-7000.

