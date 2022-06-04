Covington police searching for missing 9-year-old boy with autism

COVINGTON, Ky. — Covington police are searching for a missing 9-year-old boy with autism.

According to police, Ian Sousis walked away from the Northern Kentucky Children's Home around 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Police describe Sousis as white, 4'2", thin build and was last seen wearing black shorts and a gray sleeveless t-shirt.

Covington police said Sousis in the past has walked away and was found in the area of McDonald's, Gold Star and Skyline in Covington.

Several police and fire agencies are searching for Sousis in the area of Devou Park.

If you see Sousis, please call Kenton County Communications Center at 1-859-356-3191.