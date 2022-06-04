Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Covington police searching for missing 9-year-old boy with autism

Ian Sousis.png
Covington Police Department
Covington police are searching for missing 9-year-old Ian Sousis.
Ian Sousis.png
Posted at 1:02 PM, Jun 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-04 13:02:25-04

COVINGTON, Ky. — Covington police are searching for a missing 9-year-old boy with autism.

According to police, Ian Sousis walked away from the Northern Kentucky Children's Home around 9:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Police describe Sousis as white, 4'2", thin build and was last seen wearing black shorts and a gray sleeveless t-shirt.

Covington police said Sousis in the past has walked away and was found in the area of McDonald's, Gold Star and Skyline in Covington.

Several police and fire agencies are searching for Sousis in the area of Devou Park.

If you see Sousis, please call Kenton County Communications Center at 1-859-356-3191.

Watch the Latest Headlines in our 24/7 News Livestream:

Good To Know

More local news:
Rally in downtown Cincinnati calls for an end to gun violence LGBT students demand apology after graduation 'anti-gay' speech 2 dead after head-on collision in Clermont County

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Now you can watch 9 First Warning Weather on your time, any time.