Loveland Dairy Whip announces opening date for the 2023 season

LOVELAND, Ohio — The Loveland Dairy Whip has joined the list of community soft-serve, summertime favorites in announcing the date on which lovers of soft-serve ice cream can again indulge their sweet tooth.

The ice cream shop will open on March 3 this season, owners announced Sunday evening.

The walk-up windows to the shop will be open come "snow or freezing temperatures," according to the announcement.

The family-owned business is less than one mile from the Loveland Bike Trail, giving families plenty to do with ice cream in hand. Once the shop opens on March 3, it will stay open from 2 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily until the last weekend in September.

The Loveland staple has been owned by the same family for decades; Current owners Teresa and Rick Morgan have been at the helm since 2001, though Teresa has been serving the Loveland community since she was a teenager in the 1970s, when her parents owned the space.

It's not difficult each season spot the local favorite when driving down West Loveland Avenue in the summer — the lines of children and families eager to enjoy their favorite flavor are a telltale sign you're in the right place.

Loveland Dairy Whip has joined the likes of the Sharonville Root Beer Stand and west side staple Putz's Creamy Whip in announcing when ice cream lovers in the Greater Cincinnati region can flock to their favorites as spring begins.

