FD: Over 30 people displaced after condominium fire in Loveland

LOVELAND, Ohio — Approximately 35 people have been displaced after a fire at a condominium complex in Loveland, Fire Chief Otto Huber said.

Police were called about a fire at Carrington Crossings at around midnight Wednesday.

According to Huber, one of the residents said she was using "burn tools" for fingernails. The resident said she thought she put the fire out but it spread.

Huber said the fire started on the second floor and spread to the roof, attic and other units before it took over the entire building.

Huber said the fire started on the second floor and spread to the roof, attic and other units before it took over the entire building.

The second floor eventually collapsed due to the fire, Huber said.

There are two buildings in the condominium with 24 units.

Huber said no one needed to be rescued from the buildings.

No injuries were reported.

The Red Cross is helping the individuals who were displaced.