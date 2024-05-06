Watch Now
District cancels classes at Loveland High School after teacher's death

Posted at 11:21 AM, May 06, 2024
LOVELAND, Ohio — Classes were canceled at Loveland High School Monday to mourn the loss of one of the school's teachers.

Loveland City Schools announced the closure in a Facebook post.

Among the over 60 comments and 300 reactions on the post are condolences, memories and kind words for what some described as a "favorite" teacher at the school.

The district has not said which teacher died nor provided any additional details.

Loveland City Schools is asking that people limit their comments on the Facebook post "out of respect for the family."

WCPO 9 has reached out to the school to learn more. We have not heard back.

