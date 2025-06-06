Sheriff's Office: 1 dead, 1 charged with murder in Lincoln Heights shooting

LINCOLN HEIGHTS, Ohio — One man is dead and another man is charged with murder after a shooting in Lincoln Heights Thursday morning.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office said detectives were called to a home on the 900 block of Byrd Avenue at around 8:45 a.m. Thursday for a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found one person who had been shot. That man, identified as Terrell Howell, was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.

Detectives took one person into custody at the scene. Hours later, the sheriff's office announced Timothy Devon Shoulders, 41, was charged with one count of murder and one count of felonious assault.

The sheriff's office said the shooting was "an isolated incident" between two people who knew each other. No other information has been released on what led to the shooting.