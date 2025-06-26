Four months after neo-Nazi rally, residents continue search for accountability — including at Ohio Statehouse

CINCINNATI — More than four months after a neo-Nazi rally took place on a highway overpass between Evendale and Lincoln Heights, some residents from the latter are still looking for accountability — taking their pleas to the Hamilton County Commission on Thursday.

The group of residents from the historically Black village of Lincoln Heights asked commissioners to look deeper into the incident following two separate investigations — one by the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office, the other by an independent firm — which have, thus far, led to no charges being filed.

"The report puts on public record that it is OK for neo-Nazis to come into this community, to hold our residents at gunpoint, to once again threaten them to coming into their community," said Daronce Daniels, executive director of The Heights Movement.

WATCH: Here's what some Lincoln Heights residents want done following a neo-Nazi demonstration near their community

Four months after neo-Nazi rally, residents continue search for accountability

Earlier this month, the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office determined "no criminal charges or citations are appropriate" for the group that waved swastika flags and yelled out racial slurs near the predominantly Black community.

"The presence and message of the neo-Nazis is reprehensible ... and in a twist of irony, it is our country's legal framework protecting diversity of views that allows these hateful neo-Nazis to a have a presence," Pillich said in a release.

A separate report, completed by consulting firm 21CP Solutions for the Evendale Police Department, found there were no laws broken by the demonstration in regards to hate speech, First Amendment protest rights or carrying firearms, but it did find that attaching flags or banners to public highway infrastructure could have violated the Ohio Revised Code.

"There's plenty of evidence that can be submitted still," Daniels told commissioners. "The residents can still submit this evidence to you all, and we can have a true investigation."

Speakers from Lincoln Heights said they took issue with the scope of the investigations. The group claims one resident had a gun pointed at them by a neo-Nazi demonstrator, which they called "a direct act of violence and harassment."

"(What happened) was a crime and should have been clearly reflected as such," an email to commissioners from The Heights Movement read. "Its absence from the report raises serious concerns about the completeness and accuracy of the official findings."

Commissioners stated their support for the residents and their safety, but stopped short of announcing any actions.

"For me, I've been trying to think," Commissioner Alicia Reece said. "I think we've maxed out in terms of what we can do. We're not an investigative body. I can't arrest anybody. I can't put handcuffs on them."

"For you to fight for where you live, I think, is extremely important — and not to let it just die," Commissioner Stephanie Summerow Dumas said.

Daniels said some residents will turn to the Ohio Statehouse next, looking to get a law on the books that would prevent future hate.