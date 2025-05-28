LIVE: Investigation results into Evendale police response to neo-Nazi demonstration

EVENDALE, Ohio — The results of an independent investigation into the Evendale Police Department's response to a neo-Nazi demonstration on an overpass over I-75 in February have been released.

The Evendale Police Department hired 21CP Solutions, a consulting firm led by former Philadelphia Police Commissioner Charles H. Ramsey. The team's goal was "to both review police actions and provide insights and recommendations on best practice law enforcement in today's ever-changing political and social landscape."

The decision to hire 21CP Solutions for an independent review is the result of recent resident mistrust in law enforcement in the Evendale and Lincoln Heights areas in the weeks following the Feb. 7 neo-Nazi presence on a highway overpass near both communities.

Results of the report:

The full report from 21CP Solutions is roughly 39 pages long.

It spans the entirety of events spanning the full day of Feb. 7 and events that took place in days following the demonstration. The investigation looked at body camera footage from Evendale officers and from Hamilton County Sheriff's deputies who responded to the scene.

Investigators also interviewed many officers and community members involved, evaluated local news reports and took into consideration the limitations of Ohio law and local laws.

On Feb. 7, roughly a dozen neo-Nazi demonstrators appeared on the Vision Way overpass connecting Evendale and the Village of Lincoln Heights.

They could be seen on traffic cameras displaying around six black flags with a bright red swastika in the middle. They were also dressed in all black clothing, including black balaclavas and red face masks.

Many of them were also openly carrying rifles.

The group also had a banner displayed on the overpass with white supremacy messaging on it. Also on the banner were symbols the Anti-Defamation League says are often used by white supremacist groups and the Nazi party.

Mayor Aftab Pureval issued a statement on social media, saying the display was shocking and disgusting.

"Messages of hate like this have no place in our region," wrote Pureval. "It was shocking and disgusting to see swastikas displayed in Evendale today. This is not what we stand for, and it will never be what we stand for."

Hamilton County sheriff's deputies also responded to the scene. In a statement, Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey said they were also working to de-escalate the situation.

"There was an incident earlier today involving men representing a hate group, who positioned themselves on an overpass near the Village of Lincoln Heights. ... Lincoln Heights residents are understandably upset. We continue to work with the community, and emphasize that there is no place for hate in Hamilton County. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office will continue to collaborate with surrounding agencies and the residents of Lincoln Heights," she said, in part.

On traffic cameras, officers could be seen blocking traffic on the overpass.

Shortly before 3 p.m., the people waving the flags began packing their items into a UHaul parked nearby. As they did this, a large group of people — roughly 20 or more — broke through the police barricades and rushed at the group with the flags.

Photos and videos show community members grabbed ahold of one of the flags and later burned it.

Evendale Police has released hours of body camera footage showing multiple interactions between law enforcement and the neo-Nazi group who appeared that day.

Those interactions did not end after the neo-Nazi group left the overpass in their U-Haul.

Body camera footage shows that U-Haul

parked near the Lockland Police Department and the Lockland Local School District Educational Annex building with a cruiser in front of it. Lockland Mayor Mark Mason Sr. said in a release that the officer was not a Lockland officer. Evendale police said it was one of their officers, who was following the group and told them to "leave the area."

In the footage, you see the Evendale officer speak with the masked men, who are loaded into the back of the U-Haul while parked in Lockland. These men ask the police to retrieve a service dog left near the overpass, and one man asks to retrieve his vehicle, described as a black Jeep.

That man takes off his black outfit as to not look like one of the participants. The officer puts him in the back of his vehicle and takes him back to the overpass, seemingly trying to get the car and dog.

When the officer returns to the overpass, he tells the other officers he has one of the men in his car and needs to get the black Jeep behind people who remain at the scene. Those officers tell him the Jeep's tires were slashed by people at the scene.

One of the residents tells the officer that the neo-Nazis made a huge mistake coming to this area, and the officer responds, "Bunch of absolute children — losers."

In a later clip, the officer tells the residents he doesn't know whose car it is, but one resident responds, "You know whose it is."

Evendale police said the driver of the Jeep was taken to the Evendale Police Department by an officer after officials said "it was determined there was no safe way to retrieve the vehicle."