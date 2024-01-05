HCSO: Shots fired near Kenwood Towne Centre, no injuries reported

CINCINNATI — Hamilton County sheriff's deputies responded to the area near Kenwood Towne Centre Friday afternoon after multiple shots were fired.

The sheriff's office said people inside two vehicles fired at one another in the side lot of the Texas Roadhouse off Montgomery Road. No one was injured in the shooting, but officials said a stray bullet did go inside the nearby Mattress Firm.

A WCPO crew at the scene found caution tape and several evidence markers outside both the Texas Roadhouse and Mattress Firm.

Officials said both vehicles left the scene and have not been located. Anyone with information is asked to call HCSO's Criminal Investigation Section at 513-825-1500.