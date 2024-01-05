Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyKenwood

Actions

HCSO: Shots fired near Kenwood Towne Centre, no injuries reported

Shots fired in Kenwood Square
Jay Warren/WCPO
Shots fired in Kenwood Square
Posted at 5:57 PM, Jan 05, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-05 18:43:23-05

CINCINNATI — Hamilton County sheriff's deputies responded to the area near Kenwood Towne Centre Friday afternoon after multiple shots were fired.

The sheriff's office said people inside two vehicles fired at one another in the side lot of the Texas Roadhouse off Montgomery Road. No one was injured in the shooting, but officials said a stray bullet did go inside the nearby Mattress Firm.

A WCPO crew at the scene found caution tape and several evidence markers outside both the Texas Roadhouse and Mattress Firm.

Officials said both vehicles left the scene and have not been located. Anyone with information is asked to call HCSO's Criminal Investigation Section at 513-825-1500.

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News at 7PM

More local news:
Tri-State road crews ready for first major snowfall in almost a year DeWine issues order prohibiting gender-affirming surgeries on minors KSP: 1 dead, another hospitalized after two-vehicle crash in Pendleton County

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream.