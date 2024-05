INDIAN HILL, Ohio — A 62-year-old man is dead after police said he was trapped under a lawn mower in Indian Hill Monday afternoon.

Indian Hill police said first responders were dispatched to Keller Road just after 4:30 p.m. for the report of a man trapped under a lawn mower. Rescue units removed the mower, finding the man dead.

The Hamilton County Coroner's Office responded to the scene. Police said the incident remains under investigation.