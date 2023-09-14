Indian Hill High School junior sets swimming world record with Team USA

NETANYA, Israel — Indian Hill High School junior Jason Zhao can swim fast, historically fast.

Earlier this month, he anchored the junior world record relay in the 4x100m freestyle for Team USA at the Wingate Institute in Netanya, Israel, according to the Indian Hill Exempted Village School District.

Zhao joined more than 600 swimmers from more than 100 countries competing at the 2023 World Junior Swimming Championship. The district said his 48.64 swim time helped Team USA secure the world junior record.

“I am super honored to have the opportunity to represent the United States on the international level,” said Zhao. “A huge thank you to all my teammates, coaches and support staff on Team USA!"

🇺🇸 Team USA with a fantastic swim to set the new WOOOOORLD JUNIOR RECORD in the Men’s 4x100m Freestyle Relay 💪💪 ⏱️ 3:15.49 #Swimming pic.twitter.com/x2HGOu0qGG — World Aquatics (@WorldAquatics) September 4, 2023

This isn't Zhao's first time making headlines. In July, he won the 2023 Summer Junior National Championship 100m freestyle with a time of 49.39. This incredible time makes him the fifth fastest 15-16 year-old in history, the district said.

In February, when Zhao was still a sophomore, he broke the state record during the the Division II state swimming and diving meet in Canton, Ohio. He earned an individual state champion title with a time of 4:24.01 in the 500-yard freestyle. He was also on both state-winning relays, according to the district.

“We continue to be fortunate to have some of the best student-athletes not only in the country but in the world,” said Indian Hill Athletic Director Brian Phelps. “Jason Zhao is as good of a young man as he is a world record setting swimmer. We continue to be proud of his accomplishments and are excited to see him perform for our AquaBraves this winter season.”

The district said the Indian Hill Board of Education will celebrate Zhao during their regularly scheduled meeting on September 19.