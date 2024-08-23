Indian Hill firefighter arrested for stalking, harassing ex-girlfriend

INDIAN HILL, Ohio — Stalking. Harassing. Voyeurism.

A 27-year-old first responder is facing those charges after he allegedly committed misdemeanor crimes against his ex-girlfriend over the course of more than a month.

Devin Moore, a firefighter and paramedic with the Madeira and Indian Hill Joint Fire District since 2019, was arrested Thursday by Deer Park police officers before he was booked into the Hamilton County Jail.

According to court documents, after their relationship ended, Moore allegedly continually attempted to contact his ex-girlfriend despite her telling him not to. Communication attempts included texts, email, group chats and social media, court records show.

An arrest affidavit alleges Moore took sexual photos and videos of the woman without her consent and later sent them to her via text.

"Mr. Moore states that he uses the photos/video for self-gratification in a text to (sic)," the officer wrote in the affidavit.

Among Moore's four charges is menacing by stalking, a first-degree misdemeanor. On July 13, court records show Moore entered his ex-girlfriend's home through the first-floor window while the woman was inside her bedroom with another person. Moore allegedly gained entry because the lock was broken.

We reached out to the Madeira and Indian Hill Joint Fire District about possible disciplinary action against Moore. Chief Stephen Oughterson confirmed Moore has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation. Oughterson did not respond when asked if that was paid or unpaid leave.

Moore faced a judge Monday morning. He was given a $1,000 bond for his menacing by stalking charge and an own recognizance bond on each of his other three charges.