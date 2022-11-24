Tri-State gas station offers gas for $1.99 a gallon on Thanksgiving to thank community

HARRISON, Ohio — One local gas station helped out some Thanksgiving travelers for a small price.

Nearly 49 million people are expected to drive to holiday festivities this week, according to AAA.

"It is the third-highest number of Thanksgiving travelers since we've been recording the numbers [in 2000]," said Cincinnati AAA spokesperson Cheryl Parker.

The national average for gas prices is just about $3.60, though the average in Ohio is a bit lower at $3.52.

At the Shell station on Suspension Bridge Road in Harrison, though, gas was much lower. Manager Abubakar Ansari said the family-owned station offered regular unleaded gas for $1.99 per gallon from 1- 4 p.m. to show their thanks to customers.

"It's hard times," Ansari said. "Gas prices are very high, the community did a lot for us. (We've been) here just three and a half years, we built this, and I think it's now time to give the community $1.99 gas per gallon."

The station is right off the Kilby Road exit on I-275.

Prior to the temporary price reduction, gas was listed at $3.79.

The community gobbled up the deal.

Cars lined up down the street, drivers waiting roughly 30 minutes to get their turn at the pump.

"For half a tank it was $15 even," said Emilie Kenny. "Definitely helped me out, I know. My husband drives a huge Dodge truck, so it was always like $100 to fill, and I'm wondering what he just filled his [for] because he was totally on empty."

At half off, the business fails to financially benefit from the deal, but seeing customers' smiles and appreciation made it worth it, Manager Bhabesh Patel said.

"Doing this we lose a lot of money," he said. "But whenever we get the opportunity, we'll always thank the community."

The cheap gas giveaway lasted only a few hours, but for those who took part, it was a reminder of what the season of giving is all about.

"It definitely saved our pockets," Kenny said. "So, it's definitely a good Thanksgiving present."

READ MORE

What stores are open on Thanksgiving in the Cincinnati area?

'Safety doesn't take a holiday': Roadside responders warn of dangers ahead of Thanksgiving travel

Are the best Black Friday deals online or in-store?