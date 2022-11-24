What stores are open on Thanksgiving in the Cincinnati area?

CINCINNATI — While many retailers — including Walmart, Target and Trader Joe's — will be closed this Thanksgiving, several stores will still be open for any last-minute shopping needs.

Kroger

The biggest grocer in the Tri-State, Kroger, will be open for part of the day Thursday. While pharmacies will be closed, the company said its stores will be open until 5 p.m.. Kroger stores will operate during regular hours on Black Friday.

More stores

Big Lots: Most locations open 7 a.m. to 1 p.m.

CVS: Most locations will close at 5 p.m.

Dollar General: Open 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Family Dollar: Open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Fresh Market: Open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Fresh Thyme Market: Open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Jungle Jim's: Open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Meijer: Open 6 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Walgreens: Most locations open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Whole Foods: Open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Many stores will resume normal hours on Black Friday. Unlike in previous years when shoppers would wait in lines on Thanksgiving night, most stores will not open until around 5-6 a.m. Friday. Experts said many deals are identical in-store and online. For more information on what to shop for and what to hold off on, click here.

