One of the largest native seed nurseries in Ohio is getting an $11 million upgrade

HARRISON, Ohio — A seed nursery that provides hundreds of pounds of native seeds in Hamilton County every year is getting an $11 million restoration, according to Great Parks of Hamilton County.

Since 1992, the Shaker Trace Nursery in Miami Whitewater Forest has allowed Great Parks to cultivate, harvest and store native prairie and wetland seeds that are used in restoration projects throughout the county.

Emerson Design via Great Parks of Hamilton County

"Great Parks plays a key role in promoting conservation and ecosystem health across the county by harvesting seeds from native plants at Shaker Trace Nursery," said Todd Palmeter, Great Parks CEO, in a press release. "Seeds harvested at this facility are used across our 22 parks and conservation areas, over 18,000 acres, providing a cost advantage for leveraging tax supported operating costs. This investment into Shaker Trace Nursery will provide ecological benefits for generations to come."

Currenty, the Shaker Trace Nursery is one of the largest native seed nurseries in the entire state, with more than 200 species in production. The seeds housed at the nursery are specifically those of local plant ecotypes that have adapted to the climate and soil in this specific region, according to Great Parks.

The $11 million improvement will provide the facility with a new, modern greenhouse, so plant propagation can expand. A new building for seed processing and storage will also be added.

Emerson Design via Great Parks of Hamilton County

In addition, Great Parks plans to repurpose the 51-acre, historic drying barn at the site. When renovations are complete, it will house educational programming and special events, and outdoor amenities around it will also be added.

According to Great Parks, the remodeled site will be a net-zero energy facility; all energy consumed at the site will be provided through on-site solar panels.

The project's funds come, in part, from the 0.95 mill levy passed by Hamilton County voters in 2021. The Sutphin Family Foundation also helped provide support for the improvement project, Great Parks says.

Great Parks estimates the construction on the project will stretch from now until fall of 2025, though that timeline could change.

The project is one of multiple Great Parks is undertaking as part of its Comprehensive Master Plan. Great Parks has been working on renovations and improvements in parks to build their ecological resiliency and sustainability.

A few of those improvements are currently in progress. Great Parks has been working on re-building Sharon Lake's ecosystem and adding new amenities throughout the park, like a wetland boardwalk, fishing pier and docks. Another project involves building a 25-mile shared-use trail at Shawnee Lookout that will stretch from southwestern Hamilton County to Butler County.

Great Parks' master plan highlights eight priorities it plans to tackle through 2028:



Build more trails

Add programming and events for diverse audiences

Provide access to conservation areas

Establish a defined blueway system

Focus on partnerships

Build ecological resiliency and sustainability

Expand access for all users

Plan for the future of every park

