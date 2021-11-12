Diamond Oaks school locked down after shooting threat

CINCINNATI — A shooting threat made at Diamond Oaks Career Campus in Green Township prompted an investigation on the school's campus on Friday morning.

Green Township police told WCPO that the school was put in lockdown, but school officials said there was never a lockdown in place.

People inside say it was on semi lockdown. No shooting. I am working to ask police about a possible rumor. @wcpo — Courtney Francisco (@CFranciscoWCPO) November 12, 2021

School says there was never an actual lockdown and never credible threats of violence. @wcpo — Courtney Francisco (@CFranciscoWCPO) November 12, 2021

Diamond Oaks is one of the four Great Oaks Career campuses. The school teaches tech fields, web and app development, art and graphic design, CNC machining, health and surgical technology among other fields. The school is affiliated with the Finneytown, Mt. Healthy, North College Hill, Oak Hills, Taylor and William Henry Harrison high schools.

We will continue to update this story.