Diamond Oaks school locked down after shooting threat

Green Township police officers are on the scene investigating the threat
Photo by Courtney Francisco
Green Township Police investigate a shooting threat at Diamond Oaks Career Center at Harrison Avenue on Friday, Nov. 12, 2021.
Police investigate shooting threat at Diamond Oaks Career Center
Posted at 11:13 AM, Nov 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-12 12:36:00-05

CINCINNATI — A shooting threat made at Diamond Oaks Career Campus in Green Township prompted an investigation on the school's campus on Friday morning.

Green Township police told WCPO that the school was put in lockdown, but school officials said there was never a lockdown in place.

Diamond Oaks is one of the four Great Oaks Career campuses. The school teaches tech fields, web and app development, art and graphic design, CNC machining, health and surgical technology among other fields. The school is affiliated with the Finneytown, Mt. Healthy, North College Hill, Oak Hills, Taylor and William Henry Harrison high schools.

We will continue to update this story.

