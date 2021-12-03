Cincinnati Public Schools teacher arrested on drug charges

CINCINNATI — A Cincinnati Public Schools teacher was arrested on school grounds Thursday for drug charges.

Laura Morand, a teacher at Evanston Academy, is accused of knowingly permitting drug abuse. An affidavit says investigators found a large number of narcotics "packaged for distribution" in plain sight while executing a search warrant at Morand's Deer Park home.

In a statement, Cincinnati Public Schools confirmed a teacher was taken into custody on school property.

"We are aware that a teacher was taken into police custody at Evanston Academy today," the statement says. "The incident was not related to anything that happened on school grounds. We are cooperating with [police] and have no additional information at this time."

Evanston Academy's website lists Laura Morand as a math and social studies teacher for fifth and sixth grades.

