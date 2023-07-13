Coroner: 2 elderly people die in Harrison crash on I-74

HARRISON, Ohio — Two elderly people are dead after a crash in Harrison, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.

Robert Richard Long, 83, and Wilma Long, 82, were driving westbound on I-74 when they crashed near the Morgan Road exit around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Both directions of the highway were shutdown while crews worked to clear debris.

At least one medical helicopter landed on the roadway.

It is unclear how many vehicles were involved.

Police have not said if Robert and Wilma are related.

Investigators have not said if they know what caused the crash.

READ MORE

Nearly one-third of fatal crashes related to speed, data shows

We've entered the '100 deadliest days of the year' for drivers

Governor Mike DeWine: $54 million dedicated to preventing deadly traffic crashes in Ohio