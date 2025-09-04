Hamilton County to close multiple probation substations amid restructuring plan

CINCINNATI — Hamilton County is closing its probation substations in Price Hill, Avondale, Over-the-Rhine and Madisonville, the Court of Common Pleas General Division announced in a release.

The court said the 11 field officers currently working at substations will now operate out of the Hamilton County Court Administration building at 800 Broadway, with six officers focusing exclusively on field work without supervision responsibilities.

This restructuring, the court said, is the final phase of an effort to create a new model for probation officers based on data, best practices and the state-mandated Ohio Risk Assessment System. Under this new model, probation officers will specialize in one of the following areas:



Elevated Supervision Unit (which ranges from Low-Moderate Risk Supervision, High-Very High Risk Supervision and Specialty Courts)

Field Unit

Administrative and Low-Risk Unit

Intake Unit (which includes Pre-Sentence Investigation and ORAS Assessments)

Probation officers are required to apply for one or more of the units. Those in the Elevated Supervision Unit will get a 5% pay increase, and the court said no officers will get a pay cut or lose their position.

Chief Probation Officer Tiana Johnson said moving to a central office and having six of the current 11 field officers focus exclusively on field work without supervision would help the overall work they do and expand their reach.

"I saw how much time was lost managing both supervision and field visits. By centralizing and focusing our field work, we’re giving officers the ability to be present, reliable and effective in every corner of Hamilton County," Johnson said in a release.

The court also said it has requested funding from the Hamilton County Board of Commissioners for six new full-time probation officer positions for the next fiscal year.

We attempted to speak to some of the Hamilton County Court of Common Pleas judges who attended the meeting Thursday, but none would comment on the vote.