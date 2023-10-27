Hamilton County probate judge accused of misconduct over Facebook comments on open case

CINCINNATI — A Hamilton County probate judge is accused of misconduct after he made comments on Facebook about a case he was overseeing.

The formal complaint submitted to the Ohio Board of Professional Conduct says Judge Ralph Winkler responded to the son of a woman in an ongoing guardianship case who was criticizing a magistrate's handling of the case.

In October 2022, the son commented on a post on Winkler's public profile. Winkler responded, saying the son was "just mad because we had to intercede and take care of your mother when you did not."

"I am glad a nice neighbor called Senior Services and we got your mother into a safe, clean and healthy care facility," Winkler commented. "God only knows what would have happened to her if a Good Samaritan neighbor had not reported this elder abuse."

Winkler responded again to another comment, saying in part, "you were wrong for not taking proper care of your mother."

"When you did make it to court you often reeked of alcohol," Winkler said. "Plus, you also missed many hearings for unknown reasons. Don’t try to blame my court or (the magistrate) for your shortcomings as a son. ... Your mother could have died or suffered needlessly if my court didn’t help her."

The complaint claims many of Winkler's comments were "incorrect" and "misleading," including that the woman suffered from elder abuse. Winkler said he relied on memory while responding to the comment and did not look at the case.

Winkler said that he realized he should not have made the comments, deleted them and then handed control of his page to a staff member. He said he also deleted or hid the son's comments.

The complaint says the guardianship was open when Winkler made the comments — and remains open now. Winkler recused himself in August.

WCPO reached out to Winkler and his office but has yet to hear back. The Ohio Supreme Court will ultimately decide if he violated any rules.