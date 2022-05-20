Hamilton County expo offers financial resources for homeowners affected by pandemic

CINCINNATI — Hamilton County homeowners affected by the pandemic can find financial resources Saturday at a homeowners expo.

Beginning at 11 a.m. on May 21, the Homeowner Assistance Expo — which is being hosted by Hamilton County Treasurer Jill Schiller — will offer attendees a chance to meet and learn from various local organizations offering support and information about property tax, utilities, home repairs and mortgage assistance programs

"There's a lot of funds out there. And we need to make sure that we're getting the word out to people that they can apply for these funds, that there's direct money available to help you," Schiller said. "And we can help folks get signed up and avert the worst-case scenarios."

Many homeowners are still struggling from the economic fallout of the pandemic, and Schiller wants to make sure they know they have options.

"I think it's important for people to know that we do have direct cash assistance available so if you're having trouble we can help you," Schiller said. "It won't take a long time there and not a lot of hoops to jump through, if you qualify for aid, we can get it for you."

Some of the organizations at the event include the Legal Aid Society, People Working Cooperatively, Housing Opportunities Made Equal and Hamilton County's Community Action Agency.

The expo will run until 1 p.m. at the North Central Branch of the Cincinnati Public Library on Hamilton Avenue.

