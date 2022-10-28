Hamilton County Drug Treatment and Recovery Court receives $2.7 million in federal grants

CINCINNATI — The Hamilton County Drug Treatment and Recovery Court announced Thursday it is the recipient of $2.7 million in federal grants.

"Let me reintroduce you," said Judge Nicole Sanders in a press conference on the courthouse step. "We are no longer the Hamilton County Drug Court. We are the Hamilton County Drug Treatment and Recovery Court — where every life has value."

Sanders was joined by Ohio Supreme Court Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor to make the announcement.

"It's a place for people to get help and obtain long-term recovery," said Sanders. "It’s also a place of second chances, compassion and compatibility."

The court serves those who have entered the justice system because of a drug offense. Since 2021, more than 120 participants have graduated successfully from the program. Tuesday the court was initially certified by the Ohio Supreme Court.

"Sometimes breaking the law is a symptom of an underlying disease," O’Connor said. "In those cases treating the disease can break that cycle of crime. We cannot throw away people especially when the underlying cause of their criminal behavior is substance abuse disease."

The federal money awarded to the court will allow them to work with treatment agencies like Sunstone, which provides housing for those in treatment.

“It's just nothing but desperation and at that time really nothing else matters,” said Amy Parker of Sunstone. “That's why it’s so important to have all of these different providers working together to really bring everything tighter and make it a really wrap-around, comprehensive plan for people.”

In her speech, Sanders said the money will allow them to help people without "further burdening the taxpayers of Hamilton County."

