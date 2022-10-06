Hamilton County warns of 'suspicion for high levels of fentanyl' after increase in overdoses

CINCINNATI — Hamilton County Public Health (HCPH) and the Hamilton County Addiction Response Coalition have issued a public health alert after an uptick in fentanyl related overdoses in the beginning of October.

"Daily Hamilton County overdose surveillance since Sept. 30 has indicated some abnormal changes in overdose-related activity causing suspicion for high levels of fentanyl in the drug supply," HCPH said.

Between Saturday, Sept. 30 and Wednesday, Oct. 5 there were 16 preliminary overdose deaths. There were 10 overdose emergency department visits on Tuesday and nine on Wednesday.

HCPH said even recreational drug users are at risk for overdose and death.

Fentanyl has been found in drugs such as cocaine, crack cocaine and methamphetamine — and overdose deaths are related to drugs other than opioids, HCPH said.

HCPH said it and the response coalition are issuing the alert to increase community awareness.

"We want to ensure that people know that help is available, Narcan is accessible, and safe injection supplies are available," HCPH said.

The alert also reminds people that if you or someone you know overdoses, you should call 911 — even if Narcan is administered. It is also a notice to service providers and first responders to consider increasing their response capacity, having available personal protective equipment and being prepared to use multiple doses of Narcan when necessary, HCPH said.

Anyone in need of Narcan, safe injection supplies or fentanyl testing strips can call 513-316-7725 or click here.

There are also treatment providers that are open and offering services in a variety of ways. You can call 513-281-7880 to find out more information.

