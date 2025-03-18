Hamilton County deputies released new video from the neo-Nazi rally. Here's what it shows about their response

CINCINNATI — Hamilton County deputies released additional body camera footage from a neo-Nazi rally on an I-75 overpass near Lincoln Heights and Evendale in February.

WCPO went through hours of video, much of it another view of the intensity on that I-75 bridge. But other clips show law enforcement's strategy.

After authorities were able to get the neo-Nazi group away from the overpass and were, as we later learned, led by Evendale police into Lockland near an elementary school, Hamilton County sheriff’s deputies began to lay out the next steps to prevent any further conflict.

"Well let’s saturate this area for a while," one deputy said.

The deputies can be heard discussing how to prevent the neo-Nazis from possibly returning.

"They’ve got a car up there still. We’re going to have to figure out how the hell they’re going to get that," one deputy says.

This discussion referred to a black Jeep that was abandoned by one of the neo-Nazis. The Jeep, according to a police report obtained by WCPO 9 News was vandalized with its tires slashed and some of the windows broken.

"Yeah that’s what we believe is that black Jeep over there," one deputy emphasized. "Some good points were brought up. Can we get some overtime out here for the next few days?"

At one point, as emotions began to settle, one deputy asked for extra patrols.

"Yep, we're going to have two extra cars and a sergeant," a deputy responded.

WATCH: A full breakdown of new body camera footage

Hamilton County Sheriff's Office shares new video of neo-Nazi rally near Cincinnati

In a statement, Sheriff Charmaine McGuffey said, in part, "As sheriff of Hamilton County, I am committed to protecting and serving our community with accountability, transparency, dignity, and respect. These types of hateful acts have no place in our community, and we are asking everyone to stand with us against this repulsive behavior. I am in active conversation with our Ohio legislators to create more protection for our community against these hateful demonstrations and more resources for our law enforcement officers to combat hate groups."

The investigation into this incident is ongoing and we're told the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office will work to determine if charges will apply in this case.