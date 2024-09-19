Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton County

Actions

Hamilton County debuts new, modern logo meant to strengthen consistency among departments

hamilton county new and old logos
Hamilton County
hamilton county new and old logos
Posted

CINCINNATI — Hamilton County said goodbye to its tried-and-true logo and revealed a new, cohesive design. In a release on Thursday, the county debuted a "fresh" logo that is now consistent across all departments.

Though maintaining the iconic and recognizable "H," the new design is simpler and slimmer — differentiating between departments with colors representing the public services the county seeks to provide. Responsive and emergent departments such as Emergency Communications are signified by an orange “H,” Human Care and Outreach are purple, Economic Health are green and blue and Future Growth are green. All of the department titles are in a dark blue typeface that the county said represents trust.

“Modernizing our efforts and strengthening consistency shows that we are continuously improving our brand while moving forward,” Hamilton County Commission President Alicia Reese said of the change.

With the new logo, Hamilton County said it hopes to alleviate public confusion over the unification of its departments and services. Previously, the departments had logos of varying colors and designs. The county said the new “H” communicates collaboration, inclusivity, confidence and relevance.

The new logo is part of a larger brand revitalization, with new guidelines published in August 2024. The guidelines state the county's goal is to "bring clarity, simplicity, and most importantly, emotion" with its latest changes.

Watch Live:

WCPO 9 News at 4PM

More local news:
A rivalry renewed: Moeller travels to St. X for WCPO 9 Game of the Week CPD: Mother facing manslaughter charge for fentanyl-related death of 2-year-old Man charged with aggravated murder for Cleves shooting

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

The team that helps you save, so you Don't Waste Your Money