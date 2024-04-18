Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton County

Actions

Hamilton County Commissioners unanimously approve $14 million 911/EMA facility project

The current facility housing 911 operations in Hamilton County lacks necessities for its workers, county officials said.
911.png
Posted at 6:29 PM, Apr 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-18 18:29:01-04

SPRINGDALE, Ohio — As National Telecommunicators Week wraps up, Hamilton County is moving forward with renovation plans on a new building for the County Emergency Communications Center.

Hamilton County Commissioners on Thursday unanimously approved the $14 million construction project.

“These are really important employees to us and we want to make sure that they’ve got good accommodations," said Commissioner Denise Driehaus.

County leaders agree the current accommodations aren't cutting it.

“The current building actually was designed in the early 70s," said Emergency Communications Center Director Andrew Knapp. “There’s a lot of modern amenities our current building just lacks.”

That includes natural daylight, enough space between dispatchers, areas to prioritize mental health and facilities needed for the predominantly female workforce.

Knapp said the new building in Springdale will address these gaps.

The county purchased the building at 111 Tri-County Parkway in Springdale back in 2022 specifically for this project.

The renovations will not only add needed amenities but combine the county 911 center and Emergency Management Agency.

“Two agencies — think about that, 911, EMA — can work together to respond to anything that’s going on in the community," Driehaus said.

It's just one-way county leaders think the move will improve public safety. The new facility will also allow the communications center to add a fourth police radio dispatch channel.

The vote from Commissioners Thursday cleared the way for construction to start as soon as next week, then the project is set to be complete by November 2025.

Watch Live:

Replay: WCPO 9 News at 6PM

More local news:
20-year-old arrested for murder after fatal shooting at Corryville house party Police make second arrest in fatal shooting at Mount Healthy apartment complex This city's raccoon problem got so bad, they want to hire a professional trapper

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Find WCPO 9 everywhere you stream.