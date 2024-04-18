Hamilton County Commissioners unanimously approve $14 million 911/EMA facility project

SPRINGDALE, Ohio — As National Telecommunicators Week wraps up, Hamilton County is moving forward with renovation plans on a new building for the County Emergency Communications Center.

Hamilton County Commissioners on Thursday unanimously approved the $14 million construction project.

“These are really important employees to us and we want to make sure that they’ve got good accommodations," said Commissioner Denise Driehaus.

County leaders agree the current accommodations aren't cutting it.

“The current building actually was designed in the early 70s," said Emergency Communications Center Director Andrew Knapp. “There’s a lot of modern amenities our current building just lacks.”

That includes natural daylight, enough space between dispatchers, areas to prioritize mental health and facilities needed for the predominantly female workforce.

Knapp said the new building in Springdale will address these gaps.

The county purchased the building at 111 Tri-County Parkway in Springdale back in 2022 specifically for this project.

The renovations will not only add needed amenities but combine the county 911 center and Emergency Management Agency.

“Two agencies — think about that, 911, EMA — can work together to respond to anything that’s going on in the community," Driehaus said.

It's just one-way county leaders think the move will improve public safety. The new facility will also allow the communications center to add a fourth police radio dispatch channel.

The vote from Commissioners Thursday cleared the way for construction to start as soon as next week, then the project is set to be complete by November 2025.