'Definitely frightening' | Blue Ash mother, son stranded in Israel amid missile attacks describes experience

TEL AVIV — A Blue Ash family is caught in the crossfire of escalating tensions between Israel and Iran after landing in Israel just hours before missile strikes began.

Shiri Ayalon and her son Reuben Grote, who recently graduated from Sycamore High School, are now stranded in Israel with their family as they navigate a complex journey home amid ongoing conflict.

"I was born and raised in Israel. My family still lives here," said Ayalon. "We figured we'll just stop here, it's just maybe an hour flight from Rome. So we flew out here last Thursday, landed early afternoon, just less than 12 hours before the Israeli strikes in Iran started."

Shiri Ayalon

The mother and son had been traveling in Italy for a couple of weeks to celebrate Reuben's graduation before heading to a suburb of Tel Aviv to visit family.

"A missile attack happened basically the same day, but later in the evening. That was scary, it was a very loud bang," said Grote. "There was even a bit of shrapnel right here on our street where we are."

Shiri Ayalon

The two said they have experienced 20 missile barrages since their arrival. Originally scheduled to leave Tuesday, June 18, and return to Cincinnati on Wednesday, June 19, they're now hoping to return by Monday, June 23, through a complicated journey that includes a six-hour bus ride to the Jordan border, followed by a taxi to Aqaba and four flights back to Cincinnati — a total travel time of about 45 hours.

The situation has given them a firsthand perspective on the reality of living in a conflict zone.

"You usually, when you hear them being intercepted in the air, so you just hear these explosions out in the air. But we've had a few times where there were direct hits, including here in the town where we're staying," said Ayalon. "There were at least a couple that I know of where there were direct hits of buildings, and that's a much, much louder explosion, and even feeling the floor shake and the building move a little bit. Those were definitely frightening."

You can watch our interview with them in the video below:

Cincinnati mother, son trapped in Israel after arriving just before bombs fell

"Already I have become so numb to it, already shows just how common it is," Grote said when asked about his experience.

His mother reflected on the impact on children in the region.

"When a 9-year-old tells you, 'Oh, that didn't sound very far,' or 'That sounded like an interceptor,' they know the terminology, I say to myself, this is not right. Kids should not live like this," Ayalon said.

Despite the circumstances, Ayalon remains hopeful for peace.

"This is not the war to end all wars. There is no such thing," said Ayalon. "Wars only bring on more wars. And if there's anything that I would love to see is have a peaceful solution here, I don't know that it's possible, but I don't think that we should ever stop trying."

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.