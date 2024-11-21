Hamilton County approves property tax rebate for next year

CINCINNATI — Homeowners in Hamilton County will receive a property tax rebate in 2025.

Hamilton County commissioners on Thursday voted to take 30 percent of the one-half percent sales tax proceeds from the stadium deal, or $31,400,000, and apply it to property tax reductions for the 2024 tax year payable in 2025. The vote was 2-1, with Alicia Reece and Stephanie Summerow Dumas voting "yes" and Denise Driehaus voting "no."

"Homeowners are facing mounting challenges, including high property taxes, increased utility bills, and rising food costs," Hamilton County Commissioner Alicia Reece said in a press release about the vote. "Many, especially our senior citizens, are struggling to make ends meet. If we can honor our commitments to the sports teams, we must honor our commitments to the taxpayers."

The rebate comes from when voters approved a one-half percent sales tax increase to help fund new stadiums in 1996, they were promised a property tax rebate as part of the deal. While the county was able to meet the rebate in the years following the tax's passage, it has only offered the rebate a few times in the last decade.

Property taxes for many rose after 2023's sexennial property reassessment in the county, so the relief will be a welcome one.

"Our board has made investments in new affordable housing, but we must also prioritize helping people keep the homes they already have. At the same time, the state of Ohio must address the housing revaluation formula and allow us to freeze property taxes for those who need it most," Reece said.