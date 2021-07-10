HamCo. GOP mourns loss of former judge and county recorder Norbert Nadel

CINCINNATI — The Hamilton County Republican Party is mourning the loss of Norbert Nadel, a former judge and county recorder.

The @HamCoGOP mourns the passing of our friend and legendary judge, Norbert Nadel. Judge Nadel will forever be remembered as a man of integrity and good humor. The loss to our community is immense. May his memory be a blessing. — Hamilton County GOP (@HamCoGOP) July 10, 2021

A Cincinnati native, Nadel was a judge on the Hamilton County Court of Common Pleas from 1982 to 2015. He was appointed to the court by former Governor Jim Rhodes. Before taking the bench, he worked as a city and federal prosecutor.

After 40 years on the bench, Nadel retired, but not before presiding over some of the region’s most memorable cases, including the showdown between Pete Rose and Major League Baseball over gambling, and the trial of former judge Tracie Hunter.

So sorry to learn of the passing of Judge and former County Recorder Norbert Nadel. I enjoyed working with him in county government, admired his devotion to public service and will always treasure the memory of his friendship. Thoughts and prayers for his wife, Linnea. — Dusty Rhodes (@AuditorRhodes) July 10, 2021

After a contentious race against Charlie Winburn, he won the GOP's nomination for Hamilton County Recorder and, ultimately, the election, taking office in 2016. Nadel ran for re-election in 2020 and lost the general election.

Deeply saddened to learn of the passing of legendary @HamCoGOP Judge Nick Nadel. Judge Nadel was an outstanding jurist but an even better gentleman. Personally, I loved Nick. He was a loyal Republican and dear friend. Thoughts with his beautiful wife Linnea and his family. — Alex Triantafilou (@ChairmanAlex) July 10, 2021

Nadel attended the University of Cincinnati for his undergraduate degree in 1961. He earned his J.D. from the Salmon P. Chase College of Law at North Kentucky University in 1965.