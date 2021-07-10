Watch
HamCo. GOP mourns loss of former judge and county recorder Norbert Nadel

<p>Hamilton County Common Pleas judge Norbert Nadel retired Jan. 1, 2015 after four decades on the bench. Kareem Elgazzar | WCPO</p>
Posted at 3:55 PM, Jul 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-10 16:17:56-04

CINCINNATI — The Hamilton County Republican Party is mourning the loss of Norbert Nadel, a former judge and county recorder.

A Cincinnati native, Nadel was a judge on the Hamilton County Court of Common Pleas from 1982 to 2015. He was appointed to the court by former Governor Jim Rhodes. Before taking the bench, he worked as a city and federal prosecutor.

After 40 years on the bench, Nadel retired, but not before presiding over some of the region’s most memorable cases, including the showdown between Pete Rose and Major League Baseball over gambling, and the trial of former judge Tracie Hunter.

After a contentious race against Charlie Winburn, he won the GOP's nomination for Hamilton County Recorder and, ultimately, the election, taking office in 2016. Nadel ran for re-election in 2020 and lost the general election.

Nadel attended the University of Cincinnati for his undergraduate degree in 1961. He earned his J.D. from the Salmon P. Chase College of Law at North Kentucky University in 1965.

