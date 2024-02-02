One dead, one hospitalized after crash involving a Rumpke truck

GREEN TWP., Ohio — One person is dead following a crash involving a Rumpke trash truck, according to the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.

The coroner's report lists one person as having died after they were taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center following a crash on Hutchinson Road on Friday. That person is not identified, because officials are still working to notify that person's family.

According to a spokesperson with Rumpke, the driver of a passenger vehicle crashed into the back of the Rumpke truck on Hutchinson Road in Green Township at around 4 a.m. Friday morning.

The spokesperson said when that happened, the Rumpke driver was in the process of climbing back into the cab of the truck while on a residential trash collection route. The crash threw the Rumpke driver to the ground in the process, the spokesperson said.

Both the driver of the Rumpke vehicle and the driver of the passenger vehicle were taken to nearby hospitals, the spokesperson said.

The driver of the passenger vehicle sustained serious injuries in the crash, according to the Rumpke spokesperson.

Green Township police said Hutchinson Road is closed while they investigate the crash.