Police: Skeletal remains found near La Salle High School

The Green Township Police Department said officers found "skeletal remains" in a wooded area near La Salle High School Wednesday.

Officers were dispatched just before 5 p.m. after reports of skeletal remains near North Bend Road at Sprucewood Drive where they confirmed the report, police said.

Police said the incident is under investigation by the GTPD Criminal Investigation Section and the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police.

This is a developing story. We will update with more information once it is received.