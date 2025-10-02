Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyGreen Township

Actions

Police: Skeletal remains found near La Salle High School

police
(Source: Raycom Media)
(Source: Raycom Media)
police
Posted
and last updated

The Green Township Police Department said officers found "skeletal remains" in a wooded area near La Salle High School Wednesday.

Officers were dispatched just before 5 p.m. after reports of skeletal remains near North Bend Road at Sprucewood Drive where they confirmed the report, police said.

Police said the incident is under investigation by the GTPD Criminal Investigation Section and the Hamilton County Coroner's Office.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact police.

This is a developing story. We will update with more information once it is received.

Today As It Happened

More local news:
Did a candidate for Cincinnati City Council violate copyright law? Ohio working group releases 20 recommendations for property tax reform Ohio Republicans override Gov. Mike DeWine, restricting school levies

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Good Morning Tri-State welcomes Frank Marzullo! Starting Monday at 4:30AM