Police: Green Township man stabs parents, killing one, during argument

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — One man is in custody after police said he stabbed his parents, killing one and seriously injuring another, during an argument at a Green Township home.

Police said in a release that officers and EMS personnel responded to the 3300 block of Palmhill Lane just before 4 p.m. Friday for a reported stabbing. When they arrived, they found 75-year-old Barbara Mortimer dead at the scene. A second person, listed as a 75-year-old man, was taken to UC Medical Center with serious injuries.

An investigation found 40-year-old Kenneth Mortimer stabbed his parents at their home during an argument. While he had already left the scene when police arrived, Mortimer was located and arrested in Cincinnati.

Police said Mortimer is charged with murder, attempted murder and felonious assault.

