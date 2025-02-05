Police: 2 hospitalized after crash involving motorcycle in Green Township

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Two people were taken to UC Medical Center with serious injuries Monday evening after a crash involving a car and motorcycle in Green Township.

Police said officers responded to a crash at the intersection of North Bend Road and Cheviot Road at around 6:18 p.m. Monday. Their initial investigation found the driver of a 2016 Chevy Impala was turning at the intersection to continue southbound on North Bend Road when a person driving a 2001 Kawasaki Vulcan motorcycle traveling northbound failed to stop at a red light and hit the Impala.

The driver of the Impala was not injured. However, the driver and the passenger of the motorcycle were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Neither was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, police said.

Green Township police are investigating the crash. Any witnesses are asked to contact police at 513-574-0007.