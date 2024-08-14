Man arrested for having a gun on school grounds, causing panic during youth football practice in Green Twp.

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — A youth football team's practice turned into panic after a man allegedly had a gun on his waist near the practice field at Bridgetown Middle School.

WCPO 9 News obtained court documents surrounding the arrest of Raymond Huff Jr., the man who's been charged in Tuesday's incident.

Huff faces a misdemeanor charge of inducing panic, and illegal conveyance of a deadly weapon, which is a fifth-degree felony, according to the criminal complaint.

An eye-witness was interviewed by police following the altercation and told officers he watched Huff pull a gun out of his car and walk across the field, causing children at the Oak Hills Little Highlanders practice to start running. That description was included in the court documents surrounding the arrest.

The Little Highlanders made a post on Facebook Tuesday, which said the altercation involved two parents and that it was a "family dispute."

Huff did admit to having a gun on his waist, according to the criminal complaint.

“In front of children who don’t need to see that kind of violence,” said a woman who said she has a grandson on the football team.

An updated statement was sent to WCPO by Mike Durbin, president of the Little Highlanders, and posted to the team's Facebook page.

The team said that Huff has been banned from Oak Hills Local School District properties, and any games, practices or events involving the Little Highlanders moving forward.

Durbin told WCPO that the team would not be commenting further and that any questions should be directed to law enforcement.