District: Bridgetown Middle School evacuates students, cancels activities after bomb threat

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Students and staff have been evacuated from Bridgetown Middle School after Oak Hills Local Schools said the school received a bomb threat Tuesday morning.

In a release, Oak Hills Superintendent Dan Beckenhaupt said the school received a call late Tuesday morning that included a bomb threat. The school went into emergency procedures and began evacuating students as Green Township Police and Fire responded to sweep the building.

"The safety of our students and staff is our top priority, and we are following all guidance from emergency responders," Beckenhaupt said. "At this time, all students and staff are safe. Parents have been notified and the reunification process is underway."

Beckenhaupt said parents can pick up their students from Whitewater Crossing Christian Church. While officials have cleared the building, all activities have been canceled.