Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsHamilton CountyGreen Township

Actions

District: Bridgetown Middle School evacuates students, cancels activities after bomb threat

bridgetown middle
WCPO
bridgetown middle
Posted

GREEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Students and staff have been evacuated from Bridgetown Middle School after Oak Hills Local Schools said the school received a bomb threat Tuesday morning.

In a release, Oak Hills Superintendent Dan Beckenhaupt said the school received a call late Tuesday morning that included a bomb threat. The school went into emergency procedures and began evacuating students as Green Township Police and Fire responded to sweep the building.

"The safety of our students and staff is our top priority, and we are following all guidance from emergency responders," Beckenhaupt said. "At this time, all students and staff are safe. Parents have been notified and the reunification process is underway."

Beckenhaupt said parents can pick up their students from Whitewater Crossing Christian Church. While officials have cleared the building, all activities have been canceled.

Scripps News On The Scene

More local news:
Former Cooper football star Austin Alexander to sign with Western Michigan Cincinnati tennis stars take court at Australian Open $10M Middletown Schools bus headquarters project moves forward

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Let's Talk, Lawrenceburg! We want to meet you on Thursday to find solutions, together