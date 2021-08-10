Police: Woman seriously injured in hit-skip crash

GLENDALE, Ohio — A woman was hospitalized with serious injuries Tuesday after what police described as a hit-and-run crash.

Around 10:40 a.m., Glendale police responded to the 300 block of Oak Road for reports of a pedestrian struck by a driver who then fled the scene, the department indicated in a press release.

Officers did not identify the woman who was injured beyond stating that she was 55 years old and was transported to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Officers believe the vehicle involved was a 2014-2016 light-colored Subaru Forester.

The department asked anyone with any information about the crash to call 513-771-7645.

WCPO will update this story.