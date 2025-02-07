New exhibit highlights diverse history of Eckstein School, a historic Black schoolhouse in Glendale

GLENDALE, Ohio — Teaching history and background is the goal of the newest exhibit at the Glendale Heritage Preservation, which reflects on the past and future of the historic Eckstein School.

“The history before Eckstein School that led up to Eckstein School, is more important than the Eckstein School,” said Bill Parish the founder of the nonprofit Eckstein Cultural Arts Center. “Eckstein School was a segregated school. There weren’t white kids that went to Eckstein School, it was a black school.”

The exhibit, “Eckstein School: The Next Generation” which is currently housed at the Glendale Heritage Preservation, was born from research Parish did during his efforts to save the historic building that was once the Eckstein School.

“I realized that education was what was needed, that people didn’t understand why it was important to save the school,” said Parish.

Back in October, we spoke with Dr. Raymond Terrel, who is an alum of the Eckstein School and now sits on the board of the nonprofit. He told us the school’s impact went beyond the classroom.

“The facility was more than a school … it was actually a center of, for culture and life for the African American community,” said Terrel.

The new exhibit highlights the history of the Eckstein School and those who came before it.

Despite being an African American school, the Eckstein School was created with the work and support of several individuals from different backgrounds.

“It just happens to be a group of people who are Black, white, Irish, female, and they should all be included in this Black history story you know,” said Parish.

One of the most prominent figures in Eckstein’s history is Eleanor Eckstein, a Jewish woman for whom the school was named.

Eckstein taught Black children in Glendale who passed through the underground railroad, it is because of this sacrifice that the school was named after her according to Parish.

“These are the quality of people, that we have, that would sacrifice their privilege for the sake of African American kids,” said Parish.

Because of the diversity that brought the Eckstein School into existence, Parish wants to honor that with the next chapter for the Eckstein School.

Parish along with the Eckstein Cultural Arts Center board members, and Bengals player Ted Karras’ construction company Paradigm, are currently working to restore the Eckstein School buildinginto an arts center for all the children of Glendale.

“The vision that we have, that’s gonna become reality soon of the renovated school, that everybody, it’s intentionally all-inclusive,” said Parish.

The exhibit will be available to view Thursdays through Sundays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. until March 7 at the Glendale Heritage Preservation.