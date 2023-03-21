Former Hamilton County deputy pleads guilty to smuggling marijuana into jail

CINCINNATI — After initially wanting to fight charges, a former Hamilton County deputy to smuggling marijuana and tobacco into the Hamilton County Justice Center.

Jason Robinson, 22, was arrested in April 2022 and charged with two third-degree felony counts of illegal conveyance into a correctional facility while he was working as a corrections officer.

A records request by the WCPO I-Team found that deputies located "excessive amounts" of marijuana and tobacco during a search of cells. The total amount confiscated was about 3/4 of a pound.

Robinson entered a guilty plea Monday for both counts. He is no longer employed with the sheriff's office.

READ MORE

State lawmaker wants legislative hearings on correctional centers after I-Team investigation into River City

How did a woman who has profound disabilities get her throat slashed in a Fairfield facility?

Sheriff: Inmate on kitchen detail escapes Hamilton County Justice Center while taking out trash