Former Hamilton County deputy charged with smuggling marijuana into jail

CINCINNATI — A former Hamilton County deputy is charged with smuggling marijuana and tobacco into the Hamilton County Justice Center.

Jason Robinson, 22, is charged with two 3rd degree felony counts.

An investigation report shows Robinson was arrested last Friday.

The WCPO 9 I-Team had been investigating the incident.

The I-Team requested and received records last week showing that deputies conducted a search of cells and found "excessive amounts" of marijuana and tobacco.

It's not clear if the deputy resigned prior to the arrest or if he was relieved of his duties as a result of the arrest.

The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office is holding a news conference Monday at 3:15 pm to disclose more information about the case.

