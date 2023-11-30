Former judge Tracie Hunter plans to 'fight for justice' after indefinite suspension from practicing law

CINCINNATI — Former juvenile court judge Tracie Hunter spoke for the first time since she was indefinitely suspended from practicing law.

Hunter was suspended Nov. 21 by the Supreme Court of Ohio. The Supreme Court also gave Hunter credit for the nine years she served under an interim suspension, while her case was still pending in court.

Justice Michael P. Donnelly wrote for the Court majority that professional conduct rules allow an attorney to seek reinstatement after two years under an indefinite suspension. Because of the credit given to Hunter for her interim suspension, she can immediately apply to be reinstated, Donnelly wrote in the opinion.

If she applies and that application is accepted, Hunter would then have to be elected to a position.

"Unfortunately, their ruling failed to acknowledge, address or correct the unimaginable injustices and abuses I openly face and endured as the first Black judge of one of the largest juvenile courts in Ohio," Hunter said Thursday.

Hunter said three of Ohio's Justices, as well as their children who are attorneys, were directly involved in prosecuting her. She also alleged that they violated the law in doing so, but were not reprimanded in any way.

"I hesitate to practice law in a state that applies laws differently based on race, political affiliation and socioeconomic status," Hunter said.

Despite that, Hunter said she vows to "to fight for justice in Cincinnati, Hamilton County and Ohio." She didn't specifically say this meant she planned to apply for reinstatement.

She also said she would continue fighting until they overturned what she claims is a false conviction her.

"Pastor Judge Tracie Hunter's story is Cincinnati's great American challenge," said Lynn Thrush, bishop of the Great Lake Conference of the Brethren in Christ Church.

Hunter was originally elected to the Hamilton County Juvenile Court in 2012. Once in office, she clashed publicly and frequently with other officials, until early 2014 when a pair of special prosecutors announced eight felony charges against her.

Ultimately, Hunter was convicted of only one crime at the end of the year: Improper interest in a public contract, for giving her brother access to confidential documents in order to prepare for a hearing. Judge Norbert Nadel sentenced her to six months in jail.

After numerous appeals, Hunter was ordered to serve the six-month jail sentence; she was dragged from the courtroom in 2019 after a judge ordered authorities to take her to jail. When Judge Patrick Dinkelacker ruled to execute the sentence, the courtroom erupted in shouts from her supporters, many of whom argued — as she, herself, had — that she was punished harshly because of her race.

Hunter served two months of her original six-month sentence and completed her probation in 2020.