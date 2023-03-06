Forest Park man indicted after allegedly abducting, raping women multiple times in one week

Editor's note: WCPO is publishing a mugshot of the man in this case because officials believe there could be more victims who have not come forward yet. WCPO typically does not publish mugshots.

A man living in Forest Park used several ruses to force women into vehicles and later rape them three times in one week, according to the Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office.

Rodolfo Castillo was indicted on Monday on six counts of kidnapping, three counts of aggravated robbery, one count of robbery, four counts of rape and one count of attempted rape. A conviction on all charges comes with a maximum possible sentence of 85 years in prison.

A spokesperson with the prosecutor's office said officials are concerned there may be more women out there who were attacked by Castillo who haven't come forward yet.

A press release from Hamilton County prosecutor Melissa Powers said Castillo attacked three different women on Feb. 13, 14 and 16.

"This is every woman's worst nightmare," said Powers in a press release. "I can't imagine the terror these women went through. The courage it takes to survive something like this cannot be overstated."

Mugshot provided by Hamilton County Prosecutor's Office

On February 13, he contacted a transportation service and requested a female driver, telling the company the passenger would be female as well, officials said. He allegedly directed the driver to 1440 West Kemper, an apartment complex in Forest Park.

When the driver arrived, Castillo got into the passenger seat and, while holding a large screwdriver to the woman's ribs, ordered her into the back seat of her vehicle, prosecutors said.

He then allegedly tied her hands and feet and forced her to the floor of the back seat.

First, Castillo drove the woman to her bank and withdrew money from her account; then, he drove her to a dark parking lot and raped her orally, prosecutors said. He then allegedly drove her to a gas station, threatened to kill her if she went to the police, and released her.

The next day, on Feb 14, prosecutors said he offered a ride to a woman leaving a Kroger in Woodlawn; when they were driving, he allegedly took the woman's phone, put it in his pocket and punched her multiple times. He threatened to rape and kill her if she did not cooperate, prosecutors said, but the woman was able to jump out of the vehicle at a traffic light, where she was helped by a bystander who called police. When officers arrived, Castillo was gone.

Two days after that, on Feb. 16, a woman received a text from a number "she believed was a third-party mutual friend," prosecutors said. The text was requesting transportation from 1440 West Kemper, prosecutors said.

"When she arrived at the apartment complex, Castillo entered her vehicle, held a knife to her ribs, took her phone and directed her to an unknown location to park," read a press release from the prosecutor's office.

He then allegedly forced the woman into the back seat of the vehicle, tied her hands and feet and forced her onto the floor. Castillo drove to a dark parking lot, where he allegedly raped the woman. He then drove her back to 1440 West Kemper and raped her a second time, prosecutors said.

Castillo threatened to kill her if she told anyone before he released her, officials said.

He is currently being held in the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $775,000 bond.

Anyone with information relating to Castillo, or any other people who have been attacked by him, should call the Forest Park Police Department at 513.595.5220.