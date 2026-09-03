Police: Teen arrested, charged after shots fired report near Winton Woods HS

CINCINNATI — A 15-year-old has been arrested and charged in connection with a report of shots fired near Winton Woods High School on Tuesday, Forest Park police told WCPO on Thursday.

The teen was charged with inducing panic, illegal conveyance and possession of a deadly weapon upon school grounds, improper discharge of a firearm and felonious assault, according to Forest Park police.

Forest Park police say the incident happened at the Winton Woods North Campus Athletic building on Tuesday. The teen turned himself in on Wednesday and was taken to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center.

The teen suspect is a Winton Woods High School student, according to Forest Park police.

Winton Woods City Schools sent a statement to families following the arrest of the teen suspect, commending the work of Forest Park police and sharing more insight into the incident.

It reads, in part: "Most importantly, the Forest Park Police Department continues to believe this was an isolated incident and that there is no ongoing threat to our students, staff, or the public. Our Warriors returned to school safely yesterday and again today, and we remain focused on providing the safe and welcoming learning environment our students deserve each day."

Winton Woods Superintendent Steve Denny and Forest Park Police Lt. Adam Pape said on Tuesday that shots were fired around 6:30 p.m., but no one was injured. The shots fired caused the high school to be immediately placed in a lockdown, but it was quickly lifted.