Police: Juvenile arrested after bringing loaded gun to Winton Woods High School

CINCINNATI — A juvenile was arrested Tuesday morning after police said they brought a loaded gun to Winton Woods High School.

According to a police report, Forest Park officers responded to Winton Woods just before 10:30 a.m. after receiving a call about a juvenile with a gun inside the school. When they arrived, police said the principal identified the student and said the gun was secured in a safe place by the school's security staff.

The report says the principal told officers the student was searched after staff noticed the smell of marijuana on them. Staff found a loaded Smith and Wesson 9-millimeter in the student's backpack.

Police arrested the student and took them to the Hamilton County Juvenile Detention Center. The student is charged with carrying concealed weapons and illegal conveyance of possessing a firearm inside of a school.

WCPO has reached out to Winton Woods City School District but has not heard back at this time.