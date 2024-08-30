Police: Man seriously injured after shooting at Forest Park bar

FOREST PARK, Ohio — One man was taken to the hospital after a shooting at a bar in Forest Park Thursday night, a Forest Park Police sergeant said.

The shooting happened at approximately 9:55 p.m. at The Cruise Inn Sports Bar and Grill.

According to the sergeant, three people were arguing in the bar.

Police said a man in his 30s was shot in the chest. He was taken to UC Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Two suspects fled the scene, the sergeant said.

Police have not released any information about the possible suspects.

No other injuries were reported.